French Parliamentarians Discuss their Visit to Nagorno-Karabakh

September 30, 2010

On Sept. 29, a press conference on the report on the June 2010 visit of French parliamentarians to the Nagorno Karabakh Republic took place at the National Assembly of France.





According to the NKR Permanent Representative to France, the report’s author is Francois Roshbluan - Deputy from the Loire Department and Chair of the France-Armenia Friendship Parliamentary Group. Pascal Crozon and Rene Ruke, who had visited Nagorno-Karabakh, also attended the press conference.





Francois Roshbluan introduced the goals of the French deputies’ visit, expressing his gratitude to the NKR authorities for the organization of the visit and for their cordial reception. The deputy noted the visit's usefulness.





“The delegation saw in place how the Karabakh people built their democratic institutes and civil society,” said Roshbluan, noting that the French parliamentarians had attended the first session of the NKR newly elected National Assembly.





According to the member of parliament, the basic issue of Nagorno Karabakh’s concern today is the international recognition of Karabakh people’s independence.





The role of France and its parliament in the Karabakh conflict settlement was also discussed at the press conference, reads a press release issued by the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs.







