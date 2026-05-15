Striking Tailors from Ijevan Sent Back to India
This is not the first time the management of the Ijevan factory has simply sent publicly protesting workers back to India, replacing them with new groups of migrants recruited in Yerevan with the assistance of the Embassy of India.
How Migrant Workers Live and Why They are on Strike in Ijevan
Epress.am managed to enter the territory of the “semi-closed” factory, where the migrants not only work but also live, and spoke with participants of the strike as well as the company’s director.
AI Data Center in Hrazdan Proceeds While Environmental Checks Are Bypassed
Firebird AI’s project smokescreens a multitude of issues that such a large-scale enterprise could raise, particularly for the environment and public health..
New First Day
A fisherman was seized while fishing and taken to the drafting station with the fishhook in his hand and still-breathing bait. Another tried to escape on a bicycle, but they caught him anyway after ramming him with a car..
"Слава Україні" sounds very much like "Слава Украине"
The popular theory was that this was the start of the inevitable and fast fall of the Russian Empire. I still don’t know how those people were measuring “fast.”
Listen to an Unprofessional Ukrainian
I remember meeting my brother at the kamvolni. His face streaked with blood, one eye swollen, clothes torn...
Rescued Cats and Dogs, Bucha Region, Ukraine
Hostomel shelter hosts over 600 cats and dogs, most of them rescued from the war zone.
My Mom Has Dementia — and Soon I Might Too
My mother always said: “If something happens to me, take me to a care center without guilt...”
Yet Another Night of Shelling: Reporting from Kyiv
We never managed to reach other districts—it was already dark, and a new air-raid alert had been declared.
Don’t Forget to Remember: Dementia Is No Priority for Armenian Health Care
Most often, we learn about the illness from the caregivers. They look exhausted, limit their social lives, struggle with depression and burnout..
There is No Such Thing as Documentary
...we are afraid to show our confusion in public, but much depends on how we respond to it.
Hair and Lip Fillers Off, Chest Flattened — I Go to See My Folks
People don’t really clock me: neighbors, shopkeepers — no clue I’m trans.