Man who Posted Armenian Actress Anjela Sargsyan's Pornographic Photos Online Arrested

October 7, 2011

Karen Arayan, who recently posted nude, pornographic photos of local actress Anjela Sargsyan while both were engaged in sexual acts on the Russian-language social networking site Odnoklassniki resulting in Armenia's first porn scandal as it were, was arrested on Oct. 5. As told to Epress.am by Sevak Militonyan, Arayan is being charged under RA Criminal Code Article 144 ("Illegally collecting, keeping, using and disseminating information pertaining to personal or family life") and Article 263 ("Illegally disseminating, advertising, selling and manufacturing pornographic materials or items").

Article 263 is punishable by a fine of 200–400 times the accused's salary or up to 2 months' of detention or up to 2 years' of imprisonment, while Article 144 is punishable with a fine of 200—500 times the accused's salary or up to 1 year of correctional labor or 1 to 2 months' of imprisonment.

Earlier, the photos of Angela Sargsyan, sent to the RA Police for examination, were deemed to be pornographic in nature.