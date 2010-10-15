2026, 2 June, Tuesday
Epress

Baku Waiting for Yerevan's Response on Madrid Principles

Baku is waiting for a response from Yerevan on proposals to the Madrid principles for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told Trend News Agency at a briefing in the Georgian Foreign Ministry today.


"It deals with the plan which was agreed by Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents at the meeting under the mediation of the United States, France and Russia in 2007," he said.

According to Mammadyarov, the draft was submitted to Azerbaijan, which prepared the appropriate response in December last year. 

"However, the Armenian side has not replied yet. Let's see, a month left before the OSCE summit in Astana," he said.

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