Armenian National Forward to Play for Ukraine

January 20, 2011

Edgar Manucharyan, a forward with Armenia's national football team, who was playing for Yerevan's FC Pyunik in the last six months, will play for Ukraine's Karpaty.

Speaking to Epress.am, FC Pyunik confirmed that Manucharyan won't be leaving for Sochi with Pyunik to participate in training. In the coming days, the Armenian forward will leave for the Ukrainian city of Lviv to sign his contract.

Recall that already 3 Armenian football (soccer) players play for Ukrainian premier leagues: Henrikh Mkhitaryan in FC Shakhtar Donetsk, and Artak Dashyan and Ararat Arakelyan in FC Metalurh Donetsk.