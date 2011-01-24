Marianna Dairy Co. Might be Penalized for Distributing 3D Glasses

January 24, 2011

The RA State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition on Jan. 21 issued proceedings against Marianna Dairy Products Factory Co. Ltd. The Commission will contact Marianna today for information, said Commission press spokesperson Nelly Danielyan, speaking to Epress.am.

"According to a proposal by Marianna, customers purchasing 5 sweet glazed curd products receive 3D glasses to watch films that will be broadcast on Armenia TV. However, many individuals, as well as media reports, testify to the fact that customers can't view the films with those glasses and this has served as a basis to issue proceedings," said Danielyan.

Note that according to some media reports, the 3D glasses work only if the customer's television has the option for viewing 3D films.

Danielyan said, according to the law, Marianna Dairy Co. has 30 days to back up its claims and make its case, after which point the Commission will discuss these and make a corresponding decision.

"If it turns out that, indeed, there are violations, it's possible also that the company will be penalized," said Danielyan.