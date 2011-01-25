Transport Companies not Government Raised Import Goods' Fees, Protestors Told

January 25, 2011

The protest in front of the Government of Armenia building Tuesday lasted nearly 9 hours. Recall, demonstrators were protesting the doubling of fees for vendors importing goods — from $4 per 1kg of imported goods to $8. During the demonstration, three of the protestors were invited inside the building to raise their concerns with government staff.

Police officers in the area, rubbing their hands together to keep warm, responded with smiles at light-hearted jokes by the demonstrators. One officer even told demonstrators that he's familiar with their cause: his aunt also sells goods at one of the markets in the Yerevan district of Malatia-Sebastia (commonly referred to as "Bangladesh"). Another officer, lighting tapping his colleague with his shoulder, said, "Don't be hurt, it'll be good ."

Later, the voice of one of the demonstrators could be heard: "The Karabakh issue hasn't even taken this long."

Finally, the three demonstrators who'd gone into the building came out and informed those gathered that they met with the prime minister's chief of administration.

"He informed us that the government is unaware of the increase in fees. That came from the transport companies. He gave instructions to transport minister to solve the issue as soon as possible," said Gevorg Saroyan.

Demonstrators stated that on Wednesday, they will submit an appeal to the prime minister, who, according to Saroyan, will resolve this issue. They also stated they will gather in front of the Ministry of Transport today.

"The transport ministry explained that the governments of Turkey and Georgia increased the rates, but the Republic of Armenia government increased nothing in terms of fees," said Saroyan.

As for the issue of goods being held in warehouses in Meghri and other areas, according to Saroyan, this issue too will be resolved in a 24-hour period. "Tomorrow it'll be clear at what price we will take the goods that have been brought into the country."

Asked why the government made demonstrators wait so long to get an answer, Saroyan said: "The prime minister said he gave instructions to the transport minister, who got in touch with Georgia through some means or another; we don't have diplomatic ties with Turkey. He said, tomorrow, before 5 pm, I will give a complete response to everyone."