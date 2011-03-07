Turkey Doesn't Want War, But is Ready to Assist Azerbaijan

March 7, 2011

Turkey may provide military assistance if hostilities break out between Armenia and Azerbaijan, head of the Strategic Research Center under the Turkish Foreign Ministry Bulent Aras told journalists in Baku today.

"Turkey does not want a military conflict in the region. However, if war breaks out, military assistance by Turkey is not excluded,” Aras said, reports Baku-based Trend news agency.

The Azerbaijani and Turkish governments have signed an agreement on financial military cooperation.