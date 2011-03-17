Turkish Company Now Sponsors Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Football Club

March 17, 2011

Turkish Airlines (THY) signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with FC Shakhtar (Donetsk), a Ukrainian professional association football club in which Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan plays, reports Turkish daily Yeni Safak.

Recall, THY is also the sponsor of FC Barcelona and Manchester United FC.

According to Yeni Safak, the Turkish company's name will be written on the team jerseys.

As previously reported, a few months ago, THY signed Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant as its “global brand ambassador” for the next two years. Bryant’s latest endorsement deal resulted in outrage by Armenian-American fans, who wrote letters to the Lakers guard, urging him to break his contract with the national air carrier of a country that has not recognized the Armenian Genocide.