Kocharians' Attorneys Examine Press Articles 'Expression by Expression'

April 7, 2011

During a court session yesterday, the representation for local daily Jamanak ("Times") said that they admit there are mistakes in the article; after all, "Who doesn't make mistakes?" This was repeated to Epress.am by Sargis Grigorian, who is defending the Kocharian family's interests in this case.

Jamanak chief editor Arman Babajanyan's statement that Grigoryan is not actually an attorney and they have a document to prove it, Grigoryan considered unimportant.

"Making such statements after admitting your mistake in court is simply frivolous and doesn't leave room for good will," he said.

Grigoryan also addressed the issue of demanding 3 million drams (about $8,100 US) from the newspaper.

"That's intended not only for court expenses, but also for reinstating judicial rights, which are defined by the RA Constitution. And this includes court expenses. The organization which is dealing with the Kocharians' suit is a law firm where a group of attorneys — not a single individual — work. But they don't take into consideration. Prior to the judicial process, isn't it so that the law firm that's taken on a case examines the case in great detail and a whole team works ?" explained Grigoryan.

According to him, his law firm, G-Partners, occasionally conducts monitoring in the media, examining "article by article, expression by expression."