Samson Khachatryan Released

April 19, 2011

Moments ago, Judge Mkhitar Papoyan issued a verdict of a one-year conditional release for Armenian National Congress (HAK) member, former boxer Samson Khachatryan.

Khachatryan was released from the courtroom at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts of Yerevan. He was carried out by supporters who shouted "Samson, Samson!"

Prosecuting attorney Armen Afandyan asked for two years' imprisonment. Khachatryan's attorney Ara Zakaryan said there was no evidence in the case against his client and he is innocent. Zakaryan asked the court to recognize Khachatryan's innocence.

Recall, Khachatryan was arrested on Mar. 13 and charged under RA Criminal Code Article 316 Section 1 (violence against a representative of the authorities), connected to an incident that took place during this year's March 1 HAK rally.