HAK Considers One of its Demands to the Sargsyan Administration Met

April 21, 2011

At the Armenian National Congress (HAK) Apr. 8 rally, Levon Ter-Petrossian, first president of the Republic of Armenia and HAK leader, insisted that the Sargsyan administration free all political prisoners (referring to his supporters who were jailed in connection with Mar. 1 events), agree to an objective inquiry into the 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan and guarantee opposition access to Liberty Square. He said all three demands must be satisfied before the next HAK rally scheduled for Apr. 28.

Yesterday, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan called a meeting with law enforcement authorities, ordering them to investigate the events of Mar. 1, 2008, with greater vigor.

Yesterday evening, HAK representative Levon Zurabyan, speaking to local daily Chorrord Inknishkhanutyun, commented on Sargsyan's recent move:

"We consider our demand for an official assurance on the readiness to solve the 10 killings of March 1 to have been satisfied."

So Apr. 28 won't be the "day of the final watershed" (between the authorities and the public), the newspaper correspondent then asked.

"We clearly stated that the three demands must be met by Apr. 28, so that there is an initial basis for dialogue," Zurabyan responded.