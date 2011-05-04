2026, 2 June, Tuesday
Epress

No Violation of Ceasefire in Regular Monitoring of Karabakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact

On May 4, in accordance with the earlier agreement with the NKR authorities, the OSCE mission conducted а regular monitoring of the line of contact of Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the northern direction of Talish settlement of Martakert region, reads a press release issued by the foreign affairs ministry of the de-facto republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

From the positions of the NKR Defense Army, the monitoring was conducted by Coordinator of the OSCE Office Lieutenant-Colonel Imre Palatinus (Hungary), Field Assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chair-in-Office Hristo Hristov (Bulgaria) and Marius Puodziunas (Lithuania), as well as OSCE High-Level Planning Group representative, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Nepokritikh (Russia).

From the positions of Azerbaijan, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chair-in-Office Antal Herdich (Hungary) and William Pryor (Great Britain), as well as OSCE High-Level Planning Group representative, Lieutenant Colonel Michael O’Connor (Ireland).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the planned schedule. No violation of the cease-fire regime was registered.

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