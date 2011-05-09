'Victory of Good over Evil and Barbarity': Armenian President's Victory Day Message

May 9, 2011

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan issued a congratulatory statement to Armenia citizens and war veterans on occasion of Victory Day, marked every year on May 9.

"We have been celebrating this holiday, which is delivered by the heroic deeds of our fathers and grandfathers, for years. This victory brought long-awaited peace to Armenia which endured so much tragedy. This victory opened new doors for progress; it opened new horizons for bringing up an educated and healthy young generation – a generation which is true to the vows of its forefathers and which will build a new Armenia.

"For the Armenian nation, the World War II was the Great Patriotic War indeed. Both Armenia and the Diaspora gave whatever they could. On various fronts and in the rear, in resistance movements and guerrilla squads, dedication and heroism of the sons and daughters of our nations covered their names with glory.

"May 9, 1992 once again became a symbol – this time of the Armenian triumph, the symbol of resolve and immortality.

"Now and ever, we will be celebrating our glorious victory wholeheartedly; this is victory of good over evil and barbarity. With the liberation of the historical capital of Artsakh , the Armenian soldier has become a new perception and a new factor. Those, who stepped into immortality on the battlefield, carry on with their great mission as moral and political force.

"The liberation of Shushi was a breakthrough which showed first to us and then to the rest of the world what stands for 'Armenian who learned their lesson.' We silenced, and if necessary, we will silence again all those places from where our children and our parents were shot. However, I hope that it will not be necessary: our troops, who are guarding the peace of our Fatherland, hold the greatest promise that it will not happen again.

" once again congratulate us all on the occasion of this holiday. Peace and its bounties are the greatest victory. I wish we together fully appreciate every year of peace and stability for the sake of the next generation, which will be true to the vows of its forefathers and will continue to build a new, superior Armenia," the president said in his message.