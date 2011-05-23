Open Air Arts Festival: One Day Only in Yerevan

May 23, 2011

An installation called "You are our surrounding" by Korean artist Heesun Choi and large-scale drawings titled "Interactions and Sensibility" by Swedish artist Agneta Sofiadotter will be on display today at 2 pm at the Mkhitar Sebastatsi educational complex as part of the Open Air Arts Festival program.

The evening program will begin at 6:15 pm with a screening of the film "Master of Doves" by Armenian filmmaker Arthur Sukiasyan.

At 7 pm, Australian sound artist Martin Kay will present his work accompanied by poetry and sound recordings by Mkhitar Sebastatsi students. Also part of today's evening program are breakdancing by Alex Style, showdance by Goldstar, folk dance by Karin folk dance ensemble, live music by Miqs Artproject, as well as Artsakh and Nur dance ensembles by students.

There will also be a performance and artwork presentation titled "With Love From..." by Dutch artists Iris Honderdos and Arno Peeters.

For more information, visit the school's website or the Facebook event page. Admission to all events is free.