Gyumri-Yerevan Public Transport Not Operating: HAK Activist

May 31, 2011

Since 2 pm yesterday, the minibuses (marshrutkas) operating the Yerevan-Gyumri route have been removed from operation, Vahagn Khachatryan, a Gyumri-based activist with the Armenian National Congress, told Epress.am today.

"And taxis today are taking passengers to Yerevan for 4,000 drams, while on other days, when there isn't a rally, they price is 2,500 drams," he said.

Note, the Gyumri-Yerevan route belongs to MPs Martun Grigoryan and Harutyun Gharagyozyan, both with the Prosperous Armenia, one of the parties in the ruling coalition.

Recall, the Armenian National Congress, the main opposition group in Armenia, will be holding a rally today at 7 pm at Liberty Square in Yerevan.