No Legal Grounds for Pre-Term Parliamentary Elections, Says Armenia's Justice Minister

June 7, 2011

At the monthly discussion series titled "One Hundred Questions, One Hundred Answers" organized by the Civilitas Foundation, Armenia's Minister of Justice Hrair Tovmasyan, among other issues, yesterday touched upon the general amnesty that was put into effect in Armenia on May 27 and which resulted in (to date) the release of 400 prisoners, among them those imprisoned under questionable charges for their political views.

"That was a wrinkle that was smoothed out, and there were already 300 prisoners who were released by the 27th, which is unprecedented, " he said. (Note, according to Arsen Babayan, head of the public relations office at the justice ministry’s penal institutions department, by May 28, there were 267 prisoners released under amnesty.)

Tovmasyan went on to say that till today, he has only received one complaint-appeal regarding the amnesty.

One of the discussion participants, member of the RA Ministry of Justice observer group, representative of the NGO Foundation Against the Violation of Law Zhorzheta Mesropyan, said they have received numerous complaints from prisoners from various prisons that those released are few and prison conditions, behavioral incentives, their family situation and so on weren't taken into consideration.

"I ask that you not to overact, to exaggerate everything; they shouldn't bring their complaints to you, but to us, and you, if you have complaints, please, bring them to us," Tovmasyan responded.

Weighing in on the Armenian National Congress' demand put forth to the authorities, that is, pre-term presidential and parliamentary elections, the justice minister stated:

"From a legal perspective, the absolute dissolution of parliament is not possible, according to the 2005 constitutional amendments. There are no legal grounds to implement pre-term parliamentary elections. I advise you, prior to presenting a demand, first find out, see is it constitutionally possible or not?"