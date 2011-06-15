Opportunities for Armenian News Agencies' Liberal Activities are Being Blocked, Says German Ambassador

June 15, 2011

German Ambassador to Armenia Hans Jochen-Schmidt yesterday turned his attention to amendments to Armenia's legislation and actions toward bringing Armenian laws in line with European standards, particularly speaking about the decriminalization of libel and insult laws, reports local daily Aravot ("Morning").

"Recently, judges issued some rulings which subject certain newspapers to enormous financial penalties. These, it can be said, are punitive mechanisms and are fatal for the given paper," said Schmidt.

The ambassador also recalled how prior to approving the amendments to the laws, Armenian authorities, headed by the president, presented and praised the project.

"The result contradicts the reality and blocks opportunities for more liberal activities in the media field," he said.