OSCE to Continue Efforts to Resolve Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Ažubalis

July 7, 2011

The OSCE will continue its work to resolve protracted conflicts, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Lithuanian foreign minister Audronius Ažubalis Wednesday told 300 Parliamentarians from 53 OSCE participating states and four partner countries gathered in Belgrade for the Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, according to an official statement.

The OSCE will continue these efforts, including confidence-building measures to reduce tensions in and around Nagorno-Karabakh and contribute to positive results, he said.

“The Geneva Discussions move slowly, but efforts to introduce and implement confidence-building measures are contributing positive results. The communication must continue,” Ažubalis said, referring to the talks co-chaired by the OSCE, the UN and the EU with the goal of resolving the situation after the August 2008 conflict in Georgia.

The theme of the 20th Annual Session of the Parliamentary Assembly is Strengthening the OSCE’s Effectiveness and Efficiency – A new start after the Astana Summit.