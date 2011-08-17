Armenian Authorities Must First Eliminate Monopolies on Imports, Says Former PM

August 17, 2011

If in the country, indeed, there is a fight against corruption, then why are we magnifying money, trade, and production? former prime minister of Armenia, current representative of the Armenian National Congress Hrant Bagratyan rhetorically asked reporters in the Armenian capital today.

"You can't speak of corruption and centralize the economy. Even if you're honest; even if you're an angel. You can't speak of corruption and, say, combine the contractor with the customer," he said.

According to Bagratyan, there are three types of tax systems operating in Armenia today in which people pay either no taxes, 50% of taxes or their taxes in full.

Asked what the government should do to combat this phenomenon, the former PM said, "In the case of this government, there would be great success if they did nothing. First, you have to begin to establish law and order. Serzh Sargsyan and Tigran Sargsyan have to declare that anyone can import sugar and show us on television that they brought sugar and that the one who brought this sugar is not a well-known oligarch. Second, we have to change the policy of the Central Bank — we cannot continually finance the dram's exchange rate."