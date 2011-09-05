Former National Security Official Blames Seyran Ohanyan for Non-Combat Army Death

September 5, 2011

The breadth of responsibility for the death of 18-year-old conscript Aghasi Abrahamyan rests with Armenian defense minister Seyran Ohanyan (pictured), said former deputy national security minister and current Armenian National Congress representative Gurgen Yeghiazaryan, speaking to reporters in Yerevan today.

Recall, Abrahamyan was serving in an army unit near Nagorno-Karabakh when he was hospitalized with serious injuries on Aug. 26 and died soon after. Relatives say the young man was beaten to death. Later, a defense ministry spokesperson stated that two men — one, a senior officer; the other, a soldier — were arrested in connection with this case, but provided no other details. A doctor was reportedly arrested for stating the cause of death incorrectly.

"We can't have such an army in our region. Those murderers have to stand before the court. Even if there are no means; those mans have to be procured so that the issue of our children's lives is taken seriously. This mother who loses a son under peaceful conditions... this is in no way justified. When a son dies on the battlefield, glory to that mother. And the first and last accountable for all this is the minister, who was unable to bring our army to order," said Yeghiazaryan.