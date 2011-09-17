Past Presidents Won't be Participating in Armenia Independence Day Events

September 17, 2011

First president of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrossian won't be participating in the celebrations marking 20 years of Armenia's independence, including the state dinner, as well as the military parade and gala concert taking place in Yerevan's Republic Square on Sept. 21, Ter-Petrossian's press spokesperson Arman Musinyan told Epress.am.

Earlier, Victor Soghomonyan, head of the office of Armenia's second president, Robert Kocharian, told Epress.am that Kocharian also won't be participating in the celebrations, since he is out of the country.

"He's not in the country, and I think he will not be able to participate in events," said Soghomonyan.

Recall, Armenia's first and second presidents were officially invited to participate in the Sept. 21 independence day celebrations.

Armenia's first foreign minister and Heritage Party leader, MP Raffi Hovannisian declared on Saturday that he too will not be participating in events since he will be in Kiev for 4 days.