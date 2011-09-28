Armenian President Congratulates Armenia's Jewish Community

September 28, 2011

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan congratulated the Jewish community of Armenia on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the New Year holiday.

"This ancient holiday is celebrated by every Jewish family wherever in the world they might be. I am glad that it is being celebrated also in our country where rich Jewish culture and spiritual heritage develop freely.

"Diligence, decency and creative drive of the representatives of the Jewish community of Armenia are manifested in different areas of our life. I am confident that with your efficient participation, the atmosphere of tolerance and mutual respect will continue to strengthen, contributing to Armenia’s prosperity.

"I send my best wishes on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah to all Jews of Armenia. Let love and warmth light up your families and let the new year be joyous and successful," he said, according to a statement issued by the president's office.