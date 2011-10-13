Armenian Nuclear Plant Might Resume Operations Without 158 Striking Employees

October 13, 2011

Oct. 21 is the deadline for the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant (MNPP or ANPP for Armenian Nuclear Power Plant) to make a decision on 158 striking employees. Note, the plant has been closed for some time as it undergoes repairs, but 158 employees have said they will not return to work on Oct. 22 unless their salaries are increased.

Though the employees submitted their resignations on Sept. 20, there was still a period when plant management could've met their demands and ask them to return to work. However, as per Armenia's Labor Code, work contracts are dissolved one month after a resignation has been submitted.

According to local daily Haykakan Jamanak ("Armenian Times"), the RA State Nuclear Safety Regulatory Committee privately warned the MNPP management that if the problem of staffing is not resolved, then the nuclear plant's could be prohibited from resuming operations on the basis that it lacks the necessary specialists.

MNPP General Director Gagik Markosyan informed the newspaper, however, that he has no news on resolving the matter. Furthermore, he refuted reports of the plant not resuming operations, and said work is moving forward in such a way that it's possible the plant will re-open sooner than expected. The Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant is set to resume operations on Oct. 27, reports Haykakan Jamanak.