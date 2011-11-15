PHOTOS: Police Break Up Youth Rally, Arrest Several Protestors

November 15, 2011

After trying to picket in front of Baku City Hall on Tuesday, a group of young activists, mostly from the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party, numbering about 20 people, gathered in Sabir Sqaure, chanting "Freedom!"

As reported by the Baku-based Turan news agency, the youth were attacked by police, as well as people in civilian clothes. They were beaten and kicked and 5 of the protestors were arrested. Several journalists were likewise subjected to violence.

Police began to pursue protestors, herding them into the Icheri Sheher ("Old Town") metro station, where youth continued to shout "Freedom!"

Note, the demonstrators were calling for the release of political prisoners who were arrested at a Apr. 2 rally, as well as to ensure citizens' right to freedom of assembly.

Photos: Turan news agency