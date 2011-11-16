Defense and Victim Agree: Investigation into Army Officer's Death was Bogus

November 16, 2011

The trial in the case of rifle platoon commander Artak Nazaryan, who died suddenly while serving during peacetime on Jul. 27, 2010, took place at the Court of First Instance of Shengavit Community of Yerevan today. Note, this was the first court session held in Yerevan — all other previous sessions were held in the city of Berd in Tavush marz (province).

According to the defense ministry, Nazaryan committed suicide. Five of his colleagues are named as the accused in the case: battalion captain Hakob Manukyan, senior lieutenant stationed at the nearby Luys military point Vahagn Hayrapetyan, and three rank and file soldiers: Mkhitar Mkhitaryan, Adibek Hovhannisyan and Harutik Kirakosyan. All except Kirakosyan (who is under the supervision of the military unit) are in custody.

Today's court session began with a motion by Hakob Manukyan's attorney, in which it said that the charges are not based on the facts of the case, the criminal case was examined based on one version, and the accusations against his client are based on assumptions. The defense attorney noted that all the accused have become scapegoats. The remaining defendants and their attorneys agreed with this claim.

Ruben Martirosyan, representative of Artak Nazaryan's successor, also agreed that the the accused have become scapegoats, adding that a bogus investigation was carried out and a new criminal case has to be launched into the killing of Artak Nazaryan.

Also expressing her opinion in court today was Nazaryan's mother and legal successor, Hasmik Hovhannisyan, who said that the investigation was one-sided, several evidence materials were rejected and the case has to be reviewed.

"The case should be based on charges of Artak Nazaryan's murder, not 'incite to suicide' — there's no suicide here," she said.

Military prosecutor Harutyun Harutyunyan, however, said that the defense attorney's request is unreasonable and there's no point in reviewing the case.

From the gallery could be heard the reaction of Gohar Sargsyan, mother of Tigran Ohanjanyan, who also died while serving in the Armenian army and whose case also involved the same prosecutor. Sargsyan was shouting that Harutyunyan is a criminal and her son's case rests on his conscience.