VIDEO: Armenian Minister Playing Game on iPad was Surprising for PM Tigran Sargsyan

November 16, 2011

Speaking to reporters after the question and answer period in Armenia's National Assembly on Wednesday, RA Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan declined to comment on the case of entrepreneur Silva Hambardzumyan who said she was attacked by governor of the southern Armenian marz (province) of Syunik Suren Khachatryan as she was leaving a Yerevan hotel on Monday.

The prime minister only said that RA Minister of Justice Hrayr Tovmasyan addressed this matter in the meeting hall, saying that criminal proceedings have been launched on the basis of RA Criminal Code Article 118, and that assessments will be made after the criminal case has wrapped up.

A Yerkir Media reporter noted that during discussion of the state budget, they captured on video Energy Minister Armen Movsissyan playing a game on his iPad and asked how the prime minister would like to comment on this.

"I will look into it. Your question was unexpected for me," Tigran Sargsyan said.

