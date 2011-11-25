All Roads Do Not Lead to Yerevan: Routes Closed Again on Opposition Rally Day

November 25, 2011

Public transportation minibuses were not servicing routes from Sevan and Etchmiadzin to Yerevan, a representative from the Armenian National Congress (HAK) central headquarters informed Epress.am earlier today. In addition, Etchmiadzin division plainclothes police officers were intimidating taxi drivers, demanding that they not take any passengers to Yerevan. Recall, HAK, Armenia's main opposition group, has a rally planned today at 6 pm in Yerevan's Liberty Square. According to HAK, this is the reason why the routes are closed.

The Armenian National Congress' Gyumri branch also informed Epress.am that the minibuses operating the route from Armenia's second-largest city to the capital have also been pulled out of service.

The Gyumri office called the bus station to find out why the public transportation vehicles weren't operating. "The roads are bad," they were told.

However, according to data available at 9 am on Nov. 25 on the Ministry of Emergency Situations website, the only impassable or hard-to-pass roads are the Berd-Jambarak, Dilijan-Yerevan, Berd-Ijevan, Dilijan-Vanadzor, and Kirants-Voskepar roads in Tavush marz (province), as well as the Sisian-Goris and Meghri-Kapan roads in Syunik marz.