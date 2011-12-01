5-Year-Old Anushik's Condition Getting Worse. Not Enough Money for Surgery

December 1, 2011

To date $10,000 USD have been transferred to the bank account opened two and a half months ago to help five-year-old Anushik who has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), Anushik's father, Sergei Hayrapetyan told Epress.am.

"The only possibility of saving the child today is an immediate bone marrow transplant, for which we have not only insufficient funds but also no hope that a businessman or wealthy philanthropist will be found in Armenia who will help in securing treatment for my child abroad," he said.

The cancer that was found in Anushik's body when she was just three-and-a-half years old had been a surprise for her parents and relatives.

"After getting treatment at the Haematology Center named after Professor R. Yeolyan, the disease went into remission and we brought the child home. In the fifth month of the phase, the disease resurfaced and the only way to save her remained — a bone marrow transplant. In Germany, the child has an 80% chance of survival, but only if the operation is carried out now," said Anushik's father.

Hayrapetyan described how he sent open letters to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, businessman and Prosperous Armenia party leader Gagik Tsarukyan and several other wealthy individuals in the country; however, there has been no response, while the child's condition worsens day by day, he said.

"The largest amounts were transferred to the account by Moscow resident Gevorg Halabyan, about $1,000, and employees of HSBC bank, 684,000 drams . The Armenian organization 'Give Life' has promised to transfer $10,000 USD to Anushik's account, a German organization will also transfer the same amount of money to the account of the clinic where the operation will take place. Many have given small amounts, but for treatment, we need large amounts, which we don't have today.

"There has not yet been any support from the state or the Ministry of Health. It's been a year and seven months that we've been in hospital — the child has never received any free medical assistance. We pay for all hospital services. The medication for treatment we've received from Germany," he said.



Photo and video by civic initiative group We Won't be Silent.