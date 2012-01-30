Soldier Killed in Karabakh Because of Toothpaste on his Face?

January 30, 2012

At 3:05 am on Jan. 27, 2012, Armenian serviceman Paylak Shahnazaryan died in a Nagorno-Karabakh military base from gunshot wounds, reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense press service.

On Jan. 28, serviceman, lance corporal Khachatur Sargsyan from the same military base was arrested on murder charges.

As reported by lurer.com, the accused dabbed some toothpaste on the victim's face while he was sleeping. When Shahnazaryan awoke, he cursed at his fellow soldier after which Sargsyan shot him.