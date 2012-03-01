Man Who Murdered his Wife on 13th Day of Hunger Strike

March 1, 2012

Yanis Sarkisov, sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Zaruhi Petrosyan, has been on a hunger strike since Feb. 17.

As told to Epress.am by head of the public relations division of the RA Ministry of Justice's Penitentiary Service Gor Ghlechyan, Sarkisov has been moved to a solitary cell and is under the supervision of doctors and psychologists. His health is stable.

Sarkisov is on a hunger strike, asking his case be reviewed and he be released.

Recall, during the trial, Sarkisov insisted that Zaruhi killed herself by drinking poison, but the court found this implausible.

Zaruhi Petrosyan, 20, died on Oct. 1, 2010, after ongoing abuse at the hands of Yanis Sarkisov. Zaruhi’s relatives have repeatedly said that her mother-in-law was an accessory to the crime. The court, however, did not find sufficient grounds to charge Sarkisov’s mother.