No Problems with Armenian National Congress over Putin: Sargsyan

March 12, 2012

Leader of the opposition bloc the Armenian National Congress (HAK) Levon Ter-Petrossian has never allowed himself to make remarks on any political party, said Lyudmila Sargsyan, leader of the Social Democrat Hunchukian Party, a HAK member party, earlier today, refuting reports that the HAK leader was berated for urging Armenians in Russia to back president-elect Vladimir Putin (pictured) and subsequently, issuing congratulations on winning the election.

According to Sargsyan, the numerous parties that comprise the Armenian National Congress have different positions on different issues, but are free to share their opinions publicly.

"We would not urge our compatriots living in Russia to vote for Vladimir Putin if it could cause problems within HAK," she said.

"If you noticed, other parties in HAK expressed different view on the elections in Russia. There are pro-Western and pro-Russian forces within the Congress. We are obliged to preserve the strategic, good-neighborly relations we've had with Russia," she added.