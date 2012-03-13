Armenian National Congress' List of Top 6 Parliamentary Candidates: Paper

March 13, 2012

The Armenian National Congress' (HAK) list of parliamentary candidates to be elected by proportional representation is already ready, reports local daily Hraparak, adding that it was able to find out the top 6 names on the list.

"The first three places were known for a while: Levon Ter-Petrossian, People's Party of Armenia leader Stepan Demirchyan, and Republic Party leader Aram Sargsyan. In the 4th place on the list, in all likelihood, will be Pan-Armenian National Movement party leader Aram Manukyan, and in 5th, HAK coordinator Levon Zurabyan. The list's first woman, as was expected, is Social Democrat Hunchukian Party chair Lyudmila Sargsyan in 6th place," reports the paper.

Hraparak also confirms that chief editor of local daily Haykakan Jamanak ("Armenian Times") Nikol Pashinyan is among the top 8. He will be accompanied by former prime minister and economist Hrant Bagratyan.

"The most serious disputes have arisen in the case of Gagik Jhangiryan and Davit Shahnazaryan, who are not party leaders, but Ter-Petrossian intends to include them in the top 10. How the dispute ended will become known in the coming days," concludes the paper.

Note, National Assembly deputies will be elected on May 6 under a mixed electoral system: 90 deputies will be elected under a proportional system in a nationwide constituency and a further 41 in single-mandate constituencies under a majoritarian system.