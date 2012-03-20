Armenian Delegation to Attend Meeting in Baku

March 20, 2012

A delegation from Armenia will be attending the 2nd plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly in Baku next month. The plenary session is set for Apr. 3–4; however, the delegation will be in the Azerbaijani capital from Apr. 1–4 to attend Euronest committee meetings ahead of the plenary session.

Who from Armenia will attend is yet unknown. Recall, members of Azerbaijan’s National Assembly (Milli Məclis) Rovshan Rzayev, Faraj Guliyev and Azay Guliev came to Yerevan last month to participate in a meeting of the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly‘s Committee on Social Affairs, Education, Culture and Civil Society.

At the Feb. 21–23 meeting, Azay Guliev said that regional cooperation is hindered by “well-known regional problems,” referring to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We have to do everything possible so that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved in accordance with international standards. After that, doors will open for both Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he had said.

Responding to Guliev’s statement, Prosperous Armenia Party MP Naira Zohrabyan, also at the meeting, said: “We can assume that Azerbaijan supports regional cooperation — minus Armenia. We hoped that at least this meeting wouldn’t turn into a traditional debate.”

Also expressing an opinion on the matter was Heritage Party MP Larisa Alaverdyan, who said that this EuroNest meeting is not the proper place to clarify Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

“In 1992–1995, there was active cooperation among civil society representatives in Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. After 2002, this relationship ended. Now we just have to renew relations. I am expressing my willingness to begin such a program,” she said.