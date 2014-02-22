3-Year-Old Daughter of Armenian Activist Killed in Ukraine's Maidan Left an Orphan

February 22, 2014

The three-year-old daughter of activist Georgy Harutyunyan, who was killed when clashes resumed in Kiev, has lost both her parents and is now an orphan, reports the Armenian community of Kiev .

The activist, who was killed on Feb. 20, is the second Armenian reportedly killed in clashes between Maidan demonstrators and law enforcement officers.

Harutyunyan was born on Jul. 4, 1960, in Batumi, Georgia. He obtained a residence permit in the Ukraine. His wife died two years ago in the city of Rivne, said another member of Ukraine's Armenian community, Ararat Yeghiazaryan from Rivne.

Recall, among the first reported victims of the Maidan on Jan. 22,2014, was Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent Sergei Nigoyan (also spelled Serhiy Nihoyan).