Azerbaijani Chess Player: 'Levon Aronian Deserves to Be Strongest in the World'

February 24, 2014

Azerbaijani Grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (pictured, left) ahead of the 2014 Candidates Tournament said that Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian (pictured, right) is worthy of becoming the world champion.

"Aronian is one of the strongest opponents. He deserves to be the strongest in the world," he said, reports Azerisport.

Note, the 2014 Candidates Tournament will take place in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, from Mar. 11 to 31, 2014. The winner will play against current world champion, Magnus Carlsen (Norway), in November to determine the 2014 World Chess Champion. Participating in the tournament apart from Aronian and Mamedyarov are Sergey Karjakin (Russia), Peter Svidler (Russia), Dmitry Andreikin (Russia), Vladmir Kramnik (Russia), Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria), and Viswanathan Anand (India).