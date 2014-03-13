Man Accused of Murdering Ex-Gyumri Mayor's Son-in-Law Sentenced to 15 Years

March 13, 2014

Harutyun Sargsyan, accused of the murder of former Gyumri mayor Vardan Ghukasyan's son-in-law Karen Yesayan, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

As reported by Gyumri's Asparez Journalists' Club , Judge Martin Saroyan read the verdict in a Gyumri courtroom yesterday, but none of the parties were present when the ruling was issued. The accused, who has been on a hunger strike, had not been taken from Yerevan to Gyumri. Only his relatives were in court yesterday.

According to the indictment, in addition to the prison sentence, 760,000 AMD (about $1,835 USD) will be seized from Harutyun Sargsyan in favor of the state budget.

Immediately reacting to the guilty verdict was Harutyun's sister, Melanya Sargsyan, who shouted, "Shame!", "Corrupt! Executor!", "Who doesn't know who it is", and "Fear your clients ". The judge asked that she be removed from the courtroom, but that didn't happen, and she was allowed to remain.

Harutyun's relatives continued to hurl insults and accusations at the judge, after he left the courtroom, in the corridor.

Harutyun's uncle, in turn, expressing his disagreement with the judicial process and the verdict, said initially his nephew was accused of carrying a weapon, then this charge was removed as there was no weapon. Now his nephew is being accused of jealousy, but Harutyun and the former mayor's daughter didn't know each other. "This is how they judge," he said.

"Over these past 2 years, I didn't make any sense of this. I didn't understand what happened. It's an order ," said Harutyun's father, Samvel Sargsyan, adding that they will appeal the ruling.

Recall, Karen Yesayan was killed on Apr. 12, 2012, on the day of his wedding engagement. Examination of the case in court began in January 2013. After one of the court sessions, Harutyun's father was beaten by former Gyumri mayor Vardan Ghukasyan. In court, the accused described how he was beaten while in police custody.

Photo credit: Asparez Journalists' Club