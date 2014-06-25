Political Activist Shant Harutyunyan Welcomes Hayk Kyureghyan's Deed

June 25, 2014

Arrested at the start of the trial of Shant Harutyunyan and his friends, Hayk Kyureghyan's deed was an expression of protest, and it's welcoming, said Shant Harutyunyan yesterday at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts of Yerevan, adding that he sees Hayk as a friend in his struggle.

Recall, on June 12, Kyureghyan climbed onto one of the cars parked outside the courthouse and began to shoot in the direction of police with what he claimed was an air pistol.

"Hayk did the right thing, by not using a military weapon. At this stage of the struggle, since police officers are not yet using military weapons against peaceful demonstrators, I urge my supporters not to use military weapons.

"When we were discussing the issue of regime change, all proposals for using military weapons I consider provocation, and I welcome Hayk's deed," he said, adding that the will consider those who use military weapons as provocateurs.