Armenian Soldier Dead in Karabakh

September 18, 2014

The Nagorno-Karabakh Ministry of Defense released information about 24 year old soldier, Mher Hakobyan, who died this morning. At 9:15 am, Hakobyan was fatally wounded by enemy fire on the combat position of one of the military units stationed in the southern direction along the Line of Contact between Karabakh and Azerbaijani troops.

In accordance to safesoldiers.am until Hakobyan’s death, both Armenian and Nagorno-Karabakh armies totaled 35 deaths in 2014, of which 20 were results of ceasefire violations. According to the same source, 31 deaths were registered in 2013, of which 5 were a result of ceasefire violations.