Woman Claims in Court That Her Baby’s Kidnapper is Not the Father

February 6, 2015

Narine Nikoghosyan, not receiving any help from the police, is fighting in court to return her kidnapped newborn and those responsible for the baby’s disappearance.

Nikoghosyan told Epress.am that doctor Hrach Kalustyan and his acquaintance Edison Adyan are guilty in the kidnapping of her son. Adyan claims to be the father of the baby. According to Nikoghosyan, she met Adyan for the first time, through her doctor, about two months before giving birth. The woman claims that she can bring forth the man who, through extramarital relations, has fathered the child.

Adyan is a 60-year-old married man with no children. He helped the single pregnant woman, provided her with a house, however, according to Nikoghosyan, he never said that he wished to have the child in return. Adyan deceptively took the baby from her on the day she was discharged from the hospital and left in an unknown direction.

Nikoghosyan called the police demanding that Adyan return her baby. Investigator Onik Arakelyan dismissed the criminal case, which was under the supervision of prosecutor Davit Karapetyan. Currently, Nikoghosyan is appealing the investigator’s decision to dismiss the case.

Today, Arabkir and Kanaker-Zeytun Universal Jurisdiction District Court judge Avetisyan rejected Nikoghosyan’s lawyer Lernik Hovhannisyan’s motion to be provided with telephone transcripts of both Nikoghosyan and Adyan.

They, according to Hovhannisyan, needed to form the basis of the investigator’s decision, because if the telephone carriers had shown that in October of 2012 the two had not been in the same city, it would prove that Adyan is lying and did not have relations with Nikoghosyan.

Prosecutor Karapetyan proposed that if facts of one’s personal and sexual life have to be released then the doors of the hearing should be closed. After the statement, judge Avetisyan demanded that the journalists present their identification.

The hearing was delayed because Nikoghosyan asked for time to find another lawyer. After the hearing, journalists attempted to ask questions to the investigator, Arakelyan, however the prosecutor interrupted and said that he would “answer every question with great pleasure.”

The prosecutor, however, would not answer the most intriguing question, as to why the preliminary investigation bodies did not use DNA analysis to determine who the child’s father is. Karapetyan noted that he did not wish for his answers to be published, but rather only wanted to converse with the journalists.

He attempted to convince the journalists that Nikoghosyan could apply to the court, not through the criminal code but through the civil code, and that it is clear that the woman would have her child returned back to her, because the law always gives the mother privileges.

However, according to Narine Nikoghosyan, that is unacceptable because she believes the kidnapper of the baby needs to be punished.

The prosecutor also tried convincing the journalists that the single woman had an agreement with Adyan, because the child was born out of extramarital affairs and that the mother willingly gave the baby to the man. Karapetyan alluded that Nikoghosyan demanded $25,000 from Adyan in return for the baby.