The Non-Ruling Trio No Longer Exists, says Raffi Hovhannisyan

February 20, 2015

The Trio (the coalition of the three non-ruling political parties) no longer exists, said Heritage Party Leader Raffi Hovhannisyan at Liberty Square today, February 20. Last Sunday, the non-ruling parties, Prosperous Armenia (BHK), Heritage, and Armenian National Congress (HAK), announced that they would organize a rally on February 20 at 4PM at Liberty Square, however subsequently BHK decided to opt out of the rally, stating that “all issues must be solved peacefully.”



The Heritage party was set to go forward with the rally, however, today at Liberty Square, approximately 2-3 hundred people had gathered. Raffi Hovhannisyan arrived a little after 4PM and spoke to the gathered people and journalists.

“For me, last Sunday was a glorious day. I found out that the Armenian people, different types of people, one a wealthy man, one a former President, and one a repatriate, could hold hands and say that the people deserve better. There should have been 100,000 people in this square today. But someone didn’t want that. That’s life and that’s Armenia, and you know better than me what happened,” said Hovhannisyan.

He stressed, that the Heritage had not decided to come out of the trio, but rather the members of the other parties left the alliance with their actions.

“We are in the trio, in the ten, in whatever framework there is of the people’s fight. Our doors are open to Tsarukyan, Ter-Petrosyan, Dashnaktsutyun, Nikol , Sefilyan, to all compatriots,” stated Hovhannisyan.

He noted that tomorrow he will pay his respects to the memory of the massacred Avetisyan family in Gyumri on their 40th day after death, urging those who wanted to join him.