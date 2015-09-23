‘Just Want to Get Back on My Feet’ – Disabled Ex-Soldiers Seek Funds for Treatment Abroad

September 23, 2015

Resident of Margahovit village of the Armenian Lori province Grigor Yesayan, 32, admits that at this point the causes of his disability acquired in the army are unimportant to him; doctors have assured the wheelchair-bound man he would be able to walk again after undergoing a treatment abroad, and he is currently trying to find sources for the necessary funds. Armenian Ministry of Defense, Yesayan (pictured) told Epress.am, has promised to cover the travel costs; however, the ex-soldier claims he would be able to find money for the tickets himself easily enough: the problem is the rather expansive treatment.