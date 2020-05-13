Former Prime Ministers' Requests Unmet; Kocharyan to Remain in Custody 

May 13, 2020

Former President of Armenia and Karabakh, key suspect on March 1 case, charged for bringing down the constitutional order in 2008, Robert Kocharyan will remain in custody. Judge Anna Danibekyan announced that the court rejects Kocharyan's lawyers' motions to release him on his own recognizance supported by letters of assurance submitted by three former Prime Ministers of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan, Vazgen Manukyan and a former Karabakh head, Anushavan Danielyan. These former high officials assured the court that Kocharyan would not evade trial and would demonstrate appropriate behavior necessary for the trial while in freedom.

Kocharyan is said to have been in civilian hospital for a lengthy period of time as he underwent a surgery. Details of his health condition are not disclosed.

The next trial hearing is set on May 19.