Georgia's Former President Foresees Social Uprising

Georgia stands before a social explosion, said the country's former president Eduard Shevardnadze, reports Georgia Online.







"The ruling authorities have a reason to think, since from a public perspective, the situation is worrying. Every second people can take to the streets and start a rebellion," he said.





According to Shevardnadze, 50% of Georgian residents are unemployed.





"If a glimpse of hope doesn't appear, then an uprising will take place," said the country's second president, who also suggested that fair and just elections take place — something which hasn't taken place in Georgia for a long time, according to Shevardnadze.