Azerbaijan, Turkey Seal Strategic Partnership Deal
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Safar Abiyev and Advisor to the Turkish Defense Ministry's Defense Industry Murad Bayar mulled prospects of the Azerbaijan-Turkey military-technical cooperation in Baku today, said the defense ministry, reports Trend news agency.
The meeting exchanged views on the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Mutual Assistance signed between the two countries and discussed the dynamics of development of Azerbaijan-Turkey military cooperation.