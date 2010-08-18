Agreed-Upon War Not Possible: Minasyan

An agreed-upon war is not possible, since today even Turkey doesn't want military activities to resume in Nagorno-Karabakh, said political analyst Sergey Minasyan, in response to a question by Epress.am at today's press conference.







"For the co-presidents, European Union and Iran, there exists a point on which there is consensus: there must not be military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. One side, which wants that, is Azerbaijan. Even Turkey isn't interested in the resumption of military activities, since, some way or another, it'll have issues with Russia, and Turkey doesn't need that, based on more global issues," said Minasyan.