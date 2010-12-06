'Stop Changes in Maternity Leave Law' Group Rally in Yerevan

December 6, 2010

From 12 to 2 pm on Dec. 9, members of the Facebook group "Stop Changes in Maternity Leave Law" will be protesting in front of the Republic of Armenia government building in Yerevan's Republic Square against proposed changes to the Law on Temporary Leave Benefits, asking for the Armenian president's signature on the law to be retracted.





As previously reported, according to group members, the bill restricts benefits for pregnant and post-partum women, as well as for individuals who are ill or providing care.