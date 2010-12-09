New Draft Law on Maternity Leave Benefits Drawn Up

December 9, 2010

During the Republic of Armenia government session today, RA Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan spoke on the topic of temporary leave benefits, which the state pays to pregnant women, as well as those who take sick leave.





"An assignment has been given to the minister, and today there is cooperation with the corresponding National Assembly committee. Our ministry and the committee share the concerns which are raised. Today, a new draft law has been prepared and it's necessary to discuss this bill with all interested parties, and if necessary —and it seems to me, there is a need —, we will take a legislative initiative, and we will make corrections to the law, with the aim of fostering such an environment which encourages the birth rate in the Republic of Armenia," promised the prime minister.