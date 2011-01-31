Yerevan's Liberty Square 'Reserved' for Sport, Cultural Events

January 31, 2011

Sport events will be held in Liberty Square next to the Opera building in Yerevan from Feb. 15 till Mar. 10, according to the Yerevan City Hall official website.

The municipality confirmed the notice by the head of the sports division at city hall to hold sport events during this time period in Liberty Square.

Another request approved by Yerevan City Hall was submitted by the head of the culture and tourism division to hold cultural events from Feb. 15 to Mar. 15 at LIberty Square.

Earlier, the Armenian National Congress (HAK) had announced they would hold a demonstration in Liberty Square on Feb. 18. A request for a rally permit was submitted by the opposition bloc this morning.

Recall, at a press conference in Yerevan on Friday, HAK coordinator Levon Zurabyan, when asked about the possibility of HAK — once again — being denied by the municipality to gather in Liberty Square, said, “Let them deny , then we’ll think of our steps.”