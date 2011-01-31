Rally & Candlelight Vigil: People's Party of Armenia Leader Takes 'Decisive Actions'

January 31, 2011

"On Feb. 15 will take place Armenian citizens', and why not, also a national, conference where we will determine the correct actions," said People's Party of Armenia party leader and ALM Holding LLC President Tigran Karapetyan at a press conference in Yerevan today.

According to Karapetyan, "correct actions" include submitting a written ultimatum to the country's president, Serzh Sargsyan.

"The ultimatum will include not points and conditions, but a demand for early elections. Unlike HAK , I have to say, we are demanding parliamentary, and then presidential elections," he said.

The party leader noted that the last parliamentary elections were unjust.

According to Karapetyan, he and his supporters are resolute in their inclinations. He said, his main issue is he currently doesn't have the possibility of informing the population. If they had such an opportunity, he continued, they would gather ten times more people.

Karapetyan also shared with journalists his party's plans for the month of February: the People's Party will hold youth forums in different regions in Armenia with the participation of only youth delegates, who will meet with war veterans, while on the 28th, there will be "decisive actions."

Explaining what he means by "decisive actions", Karapetyan said, there will be a a huge rally followed by a candlelight vigil on March 1, while on March 2, 3, 4 and 5, there will be "political actions" — the nature of these Karapetyan did not explain.